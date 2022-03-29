Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Hits New 1-Year High at $348.08

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $348.08 and last traded at $340.93, with a volume of 414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $342.61.

MOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.40.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.45.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,986 shares of company stock worth $1,882,749 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 35.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.