Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Shares Gap Up to $2.09

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 2.09, but opened at 2.22. Beachbody shares last traded at 2.22, with a volume of 465 shares changing hands.
Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Beachbody from $6.25 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 6.45.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is 2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 3.29.
Beachbody Company Profile (NYSE:BODY)
The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.
