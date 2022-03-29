Short Interest in Digihost Technology Inc (NASDAQ:DGHI) Drops By 55.9%

Digihost Technology Inc (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 507,200 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the February 28th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 134,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Digihost Technology in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Digihost Technology in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Digihost Technology in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Digihost Technology alerts:

Shares of Digihost Technology stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $3.85. 191,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,605. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Digihost Technology has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Digihost Technology, Inc is a block chain technology company, which engages in crypto currency mining. It focuses on validation through mining, hosting solutions, and blockchain software solutions. The company was founded on February 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digihost Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digihost Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.