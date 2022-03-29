SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.87

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.87 and last traded at $42.57, with a volume of 13013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.23.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIE. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 411.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,551,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,871 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,511,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,590 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,444,000 after acquiring an additional 773,751 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,277,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 551,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,244,000 after purchasing an additional 251,000 shares during the period.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.