Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Up to $11.83

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.83, but opened at $12.39. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

GDYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

The stock has a market cap of $915.18 million, a P/E ratio of -100.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.15.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Benhamou acquired 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 123.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 212.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 32.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 70.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

