Biswap (BSW) Price Down 19.7% Over Last Week

Biswap (BSW) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, Biswap has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. Biswap has a total market cap of $134.79 million and approximately $82.01 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biswap coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001386 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Biswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00047546 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,437.84 or 0.07205913 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,704.41 or 0.99991169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00057158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00047765 BTC.

About Biswap

Biswap’s total supply is 247,307,210 coins and its circulating supply is 203,862,752 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Biswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Biswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BSWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Biswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Biswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.