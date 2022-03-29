Function X (FX) Market Cap Tops $248.29 Million

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Function X has a total market cap of $248.29 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,690.05 or 0.99961070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00065477 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00023286 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000994 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

