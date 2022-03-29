Brokerages Anticipate Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunlight Financial.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Sunlight Financial stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.81. 1,233,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,611. Sunlight Financial has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,764,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $15,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $9,862,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $7,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

