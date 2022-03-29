Brokerages Anticipate Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Analysts expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNLGet Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunlight Financial.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Sunlight Financial stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.81. 1,233,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,611. Sunlight Financial has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,764,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $15,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $9,862,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $7,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sunlight Financial (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunlight Financial (SUNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.