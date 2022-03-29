UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.410-$-0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $194.50 million-$198.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.71 million.UserTesting also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on USER. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of UserTesting stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. 156,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,358. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.24. UserTesting has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that UserTesting will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 234,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,591,577.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 2,040,149 shares of company stock worth $14,722,411 over the last three months.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

