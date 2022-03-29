Strategic Investment Advisors MI Takes $226,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $148.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.26.

AMD traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $120.24. 92,966,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,570,816. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.24. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $3,540,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,996 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,602. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

