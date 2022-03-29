SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,677,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,226,000 after buying an additional 1,931,688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,358,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,858,000 after buying an additional 828,104 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 378.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,700,000 after buying an additional 2,523,532 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,084,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,184,000 after buying an additional 162,059 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,909,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,698,000 after buying an additional 318,444 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.22. 7,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969,677. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.00.

