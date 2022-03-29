Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.700-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.56 billion-$6.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.69 billion.Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.70-7.25 EPS.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.63. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASO. Loop Capital cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In other news, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.