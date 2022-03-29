Short Interest in Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Drops By 58.5%

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,900 shares, a decrease of 58.5% from the February 28th total of 918,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

Shares of Crew Energy stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $3.41. 160,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,785. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

