Brokerages Set Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target at $232.70

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,745. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 7.3% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 84,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,541,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,226,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

