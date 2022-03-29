Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on TELNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Telenor ASA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.92. 84,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,909. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. Telenor ASA has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76.

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

