Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $90.00. The stock had previously closed at $70.76, but opened at $74.00. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Nuvei shares last traded at $73.42, with a volume of 252 shares traded.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $166.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.90.

Get Nuvei alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEI. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,733,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,470,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,814,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,178,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,064,000. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.61.

Nuvei Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.