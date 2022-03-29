ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Update

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the February 28th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 132.0 days.

CPBLF remained flat at $$9.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37. ALS has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $9.59.

ALS Ltd. engages in the provision of technical services in the areas of testing, measurement and inspection, and supporting. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Industrial, and Commodities. The Life Sciences segment provides analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industry, and governments around the world in making decisions about environmental, food and pharmaceutical, electronics, and animal health testing matters.

