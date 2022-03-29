Bismuth (BIS) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 30.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Bismuth has a market cap of $2.97 million and $6,739.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 21% higher against the dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003426 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003666 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

