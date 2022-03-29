Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,030,000 after buying an additional 2,363,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,406,000 after purchasing an additional 38,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,058. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 86.57%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

