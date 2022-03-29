Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.570-$4.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut Vectrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Vectrus stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,121. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.26. Vectrus has a 12-month low of $33.65 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Vectrus during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vectrus by 104.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

