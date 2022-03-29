Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $27,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $42,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,100.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

VTIP traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $51.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,135,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,856. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $52.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.77.

