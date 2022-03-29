Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,639 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Walmart were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its position in Walmart by 2.1% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $146.86. The company had a trading volume of 18,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,195,785. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.70 and a 200 day moving average of $142.02. The company has a market cap of $407.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

