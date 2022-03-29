Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Stock Holdings Raised by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.56.

Shares of FBHS stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.99. 1,314,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,593. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.67 and a 12 month high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

