Carolyn McCall Sells 145,635 Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) insider Carolyn McCall sold 145,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07), for a total value of £119,420.70 ($156,432.67).

ITV stock traded up GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 84.34 ($1.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,277,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,389,935. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 102.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 108.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. ITV plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69.28 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.40 billion and a PE ratio of 9.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.98%.

ITV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ITV to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.22) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.23) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 133.50 ($1.75).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

