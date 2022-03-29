Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Close Brothers Group (CBG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON: CBG) recently:

3/24/2022 – Close Brothers Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,200 ($15.72) price target on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Close Brothers Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,200 ($15.72) price target on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Close Brothers Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,540 ($20.17) to GBX 1,370 ($17.95). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Close Brothers Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shares of CBG traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,189 ($15.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,732. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,216.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,363.49. The company has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 999 ($13.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,685 ($22.07).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 3,408 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,167 ($15.29) per share, for a total transaction of £39,771.36 ($52,097.67). Insiders bought 3,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,790 in the last 90 days.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

