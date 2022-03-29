Insider Selling: Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Director Sells 572 Shares of Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.62. The company had a trading volume of 730 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,255. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $248.95 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.45.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,582,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,599,903,000 after acquiring an additional 524,578 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,851,000 after acquiring an additional 363,904 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $100,156,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,562,000 after acquiring an additional 230,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

