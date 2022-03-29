Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases Shares of 1,748 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 859,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,798,000 after purchasing an additional 42,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ opened at $229.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -764.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.85.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -1,013.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.16.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

