Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHGGet Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Skylight Health Group Inc. is a healthcare services and technology company. It operates multi-state primary care health network comprised of physical practices providing services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory/diagnostic testing. Skylight Health Group Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Separately, Mackie upgraded shares of Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skylight Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

NASDAQ SLHG traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 155,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,086. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $52.47 million and a PE ratio of -5.32. Skylight Health Group has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skylight Health Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skylight Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Skylight Health Group (Get Rating)

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skylight Health Group (SLHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG)

Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.