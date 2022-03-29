Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Skylight Health Group Inc. is a healthcare services and technology company. It operates multi-state primary care health network comprised of physical practices providing services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory/diagnostic testing. Skylight Health Group Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Separately, Mackie upgraded shares of Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skylight Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

NASDAQ SLHG traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 155,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,086. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $52.47 million and a PE ratio of -5.32. Skylight Health Group has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skylight Health Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skylight Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

