NewSquare Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP)

NewSquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,848 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA WIP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.68. 64,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,497. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $58.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.22.

