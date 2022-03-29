Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Position Increased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after buying an additional 600,657 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,501 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,840 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.37.

Shares of FANG traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,261. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

