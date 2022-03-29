Analysts Anticipate MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. MRC Global reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 342.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.07 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MRC Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $11.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. MRC Global has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $961.79 million, a PE ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 2.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MRC Global by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,685,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,379 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MRC Global by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,518,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,744 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter valued at $7,871,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,431,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 894,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,246,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 707,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

