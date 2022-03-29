Belt Finance (BELT) 1-Day Volume Hits $301,574.00

Belt Finance (BELT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, Belt Finance has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $14.95 million and $301,574.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00003288 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00047362 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,432.41 or 0.07208861 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,673.17 or 1.00124725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00056682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00047616 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

