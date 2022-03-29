Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $77.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 119.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.20.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

