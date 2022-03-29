Dero (DERO) Price Up 14.8% Over Last Week

Dero (DERO) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Dero has a total market cap of $142.20 million and $611,700.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dero has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $12.62 or 0.00026505 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,613.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.40 or 0.07213035 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.85 or 0.00272725 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.94 or 0.00795867 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00104789 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00012657 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007530 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $222.18 or 0.00466621 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.37 or 0.00410331 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,267,631 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DEROUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.