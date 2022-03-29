SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.70. SLM posted earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. The company had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

SLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

In related news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $454,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,917,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in SLM by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. SLM has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

SLM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

