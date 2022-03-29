Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plus Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of PSTV opened at $1.01 on Friday. Plus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 127,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

