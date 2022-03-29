Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Short Interest Update

Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of SRGZ opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. Star Gold has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.08.

About Star Gold

Star Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which engages in exploring, evaluating, and acquiring mineral prospects with the potential for economic deposits of precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Longstreet Property located in Nevada. The company was founded on December 8, 2006 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

