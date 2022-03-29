Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Short Interest Update

Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of SRGZ opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. Star Gold has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.08.
About Star Gold (Get Rating)
