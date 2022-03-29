Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA opened at $350.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $357.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $342.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.20.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.