NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 1,454 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,866.7% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $125.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.30. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.87 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

