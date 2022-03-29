NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 3,804 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,201 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after acquiring an additional 703,525 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,682,000 after acquiring an additional 697,570 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 478.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after acquiring an additional 675,316 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $96.37 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $97.64. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

