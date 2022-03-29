Howland Capital Management LLC Takes $296,000 Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,588 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CYRX shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital raised Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

CYRX stock opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.26, a quick ratio of 15.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.12. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.69 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.23.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. The company had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $102,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $33,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cryoport (Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.