A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) to Issue GBX 10 Dividend

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:BAG opened at GBX 548 ($7.18) on Tuesday. A.G. BARR has a 1 year low of GBX 462.50 ($6.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 590 ($7.73). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 505.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 512.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £613.92 million and a PE ratio of 19.31.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 655 ($8.58) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 517 ($6.77) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 566.75 ($7.42).

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

