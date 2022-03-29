Atlantic American Co. Announces Annual Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Monday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ AAME opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

