Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Independence Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 12.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Independence Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 76.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $27.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.26, a P/E/G ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,727,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,559,000 after purchasing an additional 838,542 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,727,000 after purchasing an additional 549,720 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,975,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,340,000 after purchasing an additional 334,421 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 228.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 312,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 217,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 672,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,356,000 after purchasing an additional 153,218 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

