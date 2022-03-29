Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.
Independence Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 12.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Independence Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 76.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.
Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $27.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.26, a P/E/G ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.94.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,727,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,559,000 after purchasing an additional 838,542 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,727,000 after purchasing an additional 549,720 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,975,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,340,000 after purchasing an additional 334,421 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 228.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 312,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 217,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 672,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,356,000 after purchasing an additional 153,218 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
