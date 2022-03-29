Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$13.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$11.00 and a one year high of C$14.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$441.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$423.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC cut shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.75.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

