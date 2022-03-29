Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of MTL stock opened at C$13.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$11.00 and a one year high of C$14.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$441.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$423.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Mullen Group (Get Rating)
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
