New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a b rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NGD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, December 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.29.

NGD stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New Gold by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 77,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 26,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in New Gold by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in New Gold by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,761,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 928,773 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Gold by 643.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 649,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in New Gold by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

