Brokerages Set Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) PT at C$13.42

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

In related news, Senior Officer Armando Pagliari acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,898 shares in the company, valued at C$541,873.80. Also, insider Llc Tmre Investors acquired 737,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$7,379,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,798,800 shares in the company, valued at C$107,988,000. Insiders bought a total of 760,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,569,620 over the last 90 days.

Shares of MRE stock opened at C$8.95 on Friday. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of C$7.84 and a 52-week high of C$14.48. The stock has a market cap of C$719.28 million and a PE ratio of 20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.72.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$859.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martinrea International will post 2.4400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

