Brokerages Set Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) PT at €3.39

Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “N/A” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €3.39 ($3.72).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.56 ($2.81) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.05) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.10 ($3.41) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €4.15 ($4.56) price target on Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($3.96) price target on Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of AF stock opened at €4.04 ($4.44) on Friday. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($7.56) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($16.10). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.05.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

