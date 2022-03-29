Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives $101.17 Average PT from Analysts

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.17.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $84.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.42. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $67.89 and a one year high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 321.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 194,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,625,000 after buying an additional 16,531 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 20,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 182.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 270,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,212,000 after buying an additional 174,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

