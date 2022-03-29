Rainicorn (RAINI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $239,319.00

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $41.81 million and $239,319.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0836 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded 31% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00047742 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.61 or 0.07228109 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,840.43 or 1.00096869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00048159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00055753 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

